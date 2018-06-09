Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

  • Jun. 9, 2018 8:35 a.m.
  • Life

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation’s legal landscape for pot users and businesses.

The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with about 30 states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system at the state and federal levels.

The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including sales of non-medical pot to people under 21.

The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.

“I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he’s doing,” Trump told reporters in Washington, when asked about the legislation. “We’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

The president’s remarks place him in conflict with his own Justice Department and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who staunchly opposes marijuana. He lifted an Obama administration policy and freed federal prosecutors to more aggressively pursue cases in states that have legalized marijuana.

Asked about the measure in an interview with Colorado Public Radio, Sessions said, “We’ll see how far it goes and how much support there is. … My view is clear: The federal law remains in effect nationwide, just as it does for heroin and cocaine.”

The proposal’s prospects in Congress were unclear.

Gardner, who heads the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, is close to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican has consistently opposed legalizing marijuana but has called hemp and marijuana “two entirely separate plants.”

The bill would change the definition of marijuana in federal drug law to exclude industrial hemp, which like marijuana is part of the cannabis plant family but doesn’t contain the THC that gives pot users the high. Hemp produces the non-intoxicating cannabinoids, or CBDs, that have become a health rage and a lucrative crop in Kentucky and other states.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a co-sponsor, said momentum was building in the House but “we just need Republican leadership in Congress to get on board or get out of our way, and for Trump to keep his word.”

Despite his comments, Trump has sent mixed signals on the drug: While campaigning for president, he pledged to respect states that legalized marijuana, but he also has criticized legalization and implied it should be stopped.

“I don’t think anyone would make a bet on the long-term validity of an offhand remark by the president that he ‘probably’ would support something,” said Kevin A. Sabet, head of Smart Approaches to Marijuana, a nonpartisan group opposed to marijuana legalization. “I think he’ll find out soon from … victims of marijuana addiction and impaired driving that this is not as popular as Cory Gardner is leading him to believe.”

Trump’s remarks Friday echo a promise that Gardner said he received privately from the president in April to support legislation protecting the marijuana industry in states that have legalized the drug.

“My legislation is in line with what President Trump said on the campaign and what he and I have discussed several times since he was elected,” Gardner said in a statement Friday. He welcomed the president’s “continued interest in an approach that respects the will of the voters in each state.”

Another co-sponsor of the measure, Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said in a statement that Washington “needs to get out of the business of outlawing marijuana.”

California, home to one in eight Americans, launched the nation’s largest legal marijuana marketplace on Jan. 1 but thousands of businesses that have been licensed are still facing the threat of federal prosecution.

A major problem stemming from the federal ban: Major banks have been reluctant to do business with marijuana companies, fearing it could lead to prosecution. In California, for example, paying taxes and other transactions are often done in cash, sometimes in vast amounts.

The bill includes language intended to address financial issues caused by the federal ban.

Previous story
Book review: Giving readers a sense of place
Next story
Plan to diversify elite NYC schools draws fire from Asians

Just Posted

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Car hits 15-year-old boy in Red Deer

Police are asking the public to help find the driver

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar… Continue reading

Vancouver’s conversion therapy ban more than symbolic for identity: experts

VICTORIA — A ban on the practice of so-called conversion therapy in… Continue reading

Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday… Continue reading

Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined… Continue reading

Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue has church venting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.… Continue reading

Which new TV shows will stand out? Canadian networks bet on U.S. dramas

TORONTO — What will the Canadian private broadcast networks wow us with… Continue reading

Book review: Giving readers a sense of place

Wildwood by Elinor Florence Fiction Published: February 24/18. Dundurn. Mary Margaret —… Continue reading

Celebrity suicides highlight troubling trend in midlife

CHICAGO — The deaths of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and fashion designer… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month