Prices of tech gadgets could jump if the U.S. trade war with China continues. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Trump’s China trade war pulls consumer tech into crossfire

  • Aug. 7, 2018 8:16 a.m.
  • Life

SAN FRANCISCO — The prices of headphones, speakers, high-tech lighting and internet service could all go up if the U.S. trade war with China continues.

The Trump administration’s hit list of Chinese products facing import taxes includes key components used in gadgets that can be wirelessly operated through a smartphone or another device. The tariffs also will nail networking equipment that makes the internet work.

It remains unclear how much prices might rise, partly because the next round of tariffs won’t be imposed until the fall.

Big companies might cover the extra costs rather than passing them along to consumers, although experts predict that even the richest companies won’t do so forever.

Trump's China trade war pulls consumer tech into crossfire

