Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s new CEO may be new to her position, but isn’t new to the foundation.

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March, but she has been with the foundation since June 2017.

Apart from managing her responsibilities at the foundation, she spends time with her husband and her son, who will be two in August.

In her spare time, the self-taught painter and baker is often seen with a paint brush or a spatula.

1. What was your role before you took the CEO position with the Red Deer Regional Health Foundation?

I was the annual giving officer with the foundation. My primary responsibility was to establish relationships with donors and ensure that they felt inspired with where their donations were going.

2. Why do you enjoy working here?

I’ve been with the foundation for almost a year now and it’s really nice to be able to work with our volunteers and donors to realize their vision in what health care looks like in Central Alberta. We’re the middle men here. We’re working with donors to be sure that their donations are giving back to the community. We do that through standard donations, through sponsorships, through our events, and it just enhances health care (in Central Alberta).

3. Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I grew up in northern Ontario. I moved to Blackfalds two years ago, so I’m relatively new to the community. But it’s just really great to be part of this community. Regardless of how big it gets, it still feels like a place where everybody knows each other and everybody supports each other, and it’s a community that really bands together in time of need.

4. Foundation’s direction:

The foundation is working with the board of directors and our donors to find ways to fundraise as efficiently as possible and ensure that our donors filled rewarded and fulfilled as to where their donations are going.

5. What do you like to do in your spare time?

I like to paint and bake, I spend most of my time with my husband and my son, and we have a fur baby, and he seems to be the one who requires most attention in my house. I love to bake cakes, I like to bake crazy elaborate cakes, different shapes – and I like to bake cake pops too and I find that it’s not as messy.

