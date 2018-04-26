The federal government contributed $136 million over three years to expand Alberta’s $25-a-day child care program. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

$25-a-day child care program expanded

More affordable child care spaces in Red Deer

Central Alberta families will have access to more $25-a-day child care spaces as the province expands its affordable child-care program.

On Wednesday the province announced that 82 centres across the province will soon transition to the reduced rates that will cut day care costs in half for families. Another 18 centres will open by June.

Parents are expected to save an average of $425 a month and the program will help 1,400 people re-enter the workforce. About 400 child care jobs will also be created.

Last year the province made affordable child care available at 22 centres across Alberta as part of a pilot project. Included were Red Deer Child Care at Pines Day Care, Kids3 Day Care Centre and OSC in Blackfalds, and Community Ties Daycare in Penhold.

Federation des parents francophone de l’Alberta in Red Deer will soon be among the centres offering $25-a-day child care, as well as Mountain View Child Care Society in Olds, Olds Boys & Girls Club, and Caroline Early Learning and Child Care Centre.

In Central Alberta a total of 15 centres will provide 767 spaces by June. Those centres are located in Red Deer, Penhold, Blackfalds, Olds, Caroline, Camrose, Drayton Valley, Wetaskiwin, Lloydminster, Killam, Kitscoty and Provost.

The federal government contributed $136 million over three years to the program, and the province has put in $14.5 million.


