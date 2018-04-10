78 tickets issued during seatbelt campaign

Seatbelts and car seats were the focus of a safety campaign in March. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Red Deer RCMP and community peace officers issued 78 tickets in March to people failing to wear seatbelts or using them in an unsafe manner.

Last month officers ran a number campaigns targeting the correct use of occupant restraints.

“Overall, seatbelt compliance in the city of Red Deer is fairly high, though we always want to see 100 per cent compliance,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit.

“The proper use of seatbelts and child safety seats is the law because it’s the most effective way to protect your loved ones and reduce injury and death in a collision.”

Alberta Transportation statistics from 2015 show people wearing a restraint during a collision had a lower injury rate at 6.8 per cent compared to 22.4 per cent for those who did not use restraints.

He said police were glad to see so many take advantage of the free car seat inspection event where licenced car seat inspectors were able to verify the safety of 42 car seats.

“That’s a lot of peace of mind for parents and caregivers.”

Speeders in Red Deer are being targeted in April through regular patrols and monitoring spots known for speeding.

“With the April focus on speed, we do expect to see more tickets issued, as speed remains – unfortunately – a concern in Red Deer,” Halwa said.



