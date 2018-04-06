Alberta schools challenge gay-straight alliance legislation

Independent schools in six Central Alberta communities are part of a constitutional challenge against provincial legislation in support of gay-straight alliances in schools.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed the Court of Queen’s Bench application this week against Bill 24.

The 26 faith-based applicants are Jewish, Christian and Sikh schools and include Koinonia Christian School and Destiny Christian School in Red Deer, Central Alberta Christian High School in Lacombe, Lacombe Christian School, Lighthouse Christian Academy in Sylvan Lake, Ponoka Christian School, Rimbey Christian School, and Living Truth Christian School in Mirror.

Schools say the bill attacks their freedom to create safe learning environments while respecting their religion, and prevents schools from being open with parents.

A coalition of parents are also part of the challenge and are concerned about Bill 24’s provisions that prevent them from knowing about their children’s involvement in gay-straight alliance related activities. They say creating no-go zones for parental awareness jeopardizes the safety of Alberta’s children, especially the most vulnerable, and undermines parents’ ability to support and protect their own children.

“The right of parents to be involved in protecting and supporting their children is an integral value protected by the Charter, Alberta’s Bill of Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Bill 24’s broad prohibition on parental notification entirely disregards the importance of these legal rights which protect children,” said Justice Centre president John Carpay in a press release.

