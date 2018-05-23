Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

A third suspect in a violent home invasion in Rimbey was arrested without incident by Bonnyville RCMP on Friday.
RCMP said Rimbey officers responded to a home invasion on April 13 and were able to identify the suspects with the help of Red Deer RCMP’s general investigation section.
A 30-year-old Blackfalds man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1. He was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.
A 24-year-old man, of Sylvan Lake, and a 32-year-old woman, of Ponoka, were previously arrested.
Rimbey RCMP continue to investigate and are working to identify a fourth suspect.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.