A Blackfalds man was arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Rimbey in April. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

Blackfalds suspect to appear in court in June

A third suspect in a violent home invasion in Rimbey was arrested without incident by Bonnyville RCMP on Friday.

RCMP said Rimbey officers responded to a home invasion on April 13 and were able to identify the suspects with the help of Red Deer RCMP’s general investigation section.

A 30-year-old Blackfalds man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1. He was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

A 24-year-old man, of Sylvan Lake, and a 32-year-old woman, of Ponoka, were previously arrested.

Rimbey RCMP continue to investigate and are working to identify a fourth suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Four overdose deaths over the weekend in Red Deer
Next story
Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Just Posted

Redevelopment of downtown Red Deer wading pool on hold until 2022

Most other city water features already open

Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

Blackfalds suspect to appear in court in June

Red Deer County contributes cash to build fancier playground

County council approved spending $27,500 to upgrade a new playground with a rubber surface

Four overdose deaths over the weekend in Red Deer

Turning Point petitioning for supervised consumption site

Singh says No to Trans Mountain, maybe to running in B.C. byelection

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he now opposes expanding the… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Manitoba First Nation community trapped by smoke as fire creeps closer

WINNIPEG — Hundreds of people from a Manitoba First Nation are sitting… Continue reading

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

On Long Island, Trump to speak on immigration, gang violence

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will hold a roundtable discussion on Long… Continue reading

Watch: Julia Louis-Dreyfus to receive the 2018 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one of the most decorated actors in television history.… Continue reading

NFL awards Super Bowl to Arizona (2023), New Orleans (2024)

ATLANTA — The NFL has awarded future Super Bowls to Arizona and… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

Tim Hortons falls to 67th in reputation rankings by Reputation Institute

TORONTO — Tim Hortons has seen its ranking take a hit in… Continue reading

Siri winning battle of the virtual assistants in Canada: poll

TORONTO — In the heated battle between Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month