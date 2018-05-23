Another suspect in Rimbey home invasion arrested

Blackfalds suspect to appear in court in June

A Blackfalds man was arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Rimbey in April. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A third suspect in a violent home invasion in Rimbey was arrested without incident by Bonnyville RCMP on Friday.

RCMP said Rimbey officers responded to a home invasion on April 13 and were able to identify the suspects with the help of Red Deer RCMP’s general investigation section.

A 30-year-old Blackfalds man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 1. He was charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

A 24-year-old man, of Sylvan Lake, and a 32-year-old woman, of Ponoka, were previously arrested.

Rimbey RCMP continue to investigate and are working to identify a fourth suspect.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter