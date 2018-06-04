Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

Maskwacis RCMP have charged a 22-year-old man with forcible confinement and attempting to evade police. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A 22-year-old Maskwacis man was charged with forcible confinement and attempting to evade police on Sunday.

Maskwacis RCMP said at about 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched after a call about an armed man driving a truck on Samson First Nation.

Police said the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a male victim and forced a female victim into the truck before fleeing.

Officers located the truck in a field where the female victim was able to get out of the truck before the suspect fled in the truck.

The short vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services located the suspect in a wooded area behind his known residence. A modified .22 caliber rifle was also recovered.

The suspect faces numerous charges and was remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Tuesday.



