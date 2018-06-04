Maskwacis RCMP have charged a 22-year-old man with forcible confinement and attempting to evade police. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

A 22-year-old Maskwacis man was charged with forcible confinement and attempting to evade police on Sunday.

Maskwacis RCMP said at about 2:20 a.m. officers were dispatched after a call about an armed man driving a truck on Samson First Nation.

Police said the suspect allegedly pointed a firearm at a male victim and forced a female victim into the truck before fleeing.

Officers located the truck in a field where the female victim was able to get out of the truck before the suspect fled in the truck.

The short vehicle pursuit ended when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Red Deer RCMP Police Dog Services located the suspect in a wooded area behind his known residence. A modified .22 caliber rifle was also recovered.

The suspect faces numerous charges and was remanded into custody to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Tuesday.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
ASBA to vote in new president and vice-president
Next story
Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

Just Posted

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Premier Rachel Notley speaks to Red Deer Chamber about Trans Mountain Pipeline next steps

Governments have often stepped in where private investment has feared to tread, she says.

Armed Maskwacis man charged with forcible confinement

Suspect to appear in court on Tuesday

Clients accessing Red Deer group home

LGBTQ group home for children and youth

Man accused of 2006 Eckville murder still has no trial date

Red Deer court heard that judges’ schedules not yet available

WATCH: Walk for Muscular Dystrophy in Red Deer

More than 100 people participated in the 11th annual event at Mackenzie Trails

Rotary Club of Red Deer awards $32k to high school students

The awards will let students pursue post secondary education without worrying about finances

Ottawa studying impact of steel, aluminum tariffs before supporting indus

MONTREAL — The Canadian government will study the impact of U.S. tariffs… Continue reading

Gondola proposed across North Saskatchewan River in the middle of Edmonton

EDMONTON — An idea to build a gondola across Edmonton’s river valley… Continue reading

New iPhone features to include ways to use it less

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Apple introduced new controls for limiting how much… Continue reading

ASBA to vote in new president and vice-president

Spring annual general meeting held in Red Deer

Jordan PM quits over mass protests against tax increases

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday accepted the resignation… Continue reading

Metis want judicial review of government’s decision to quash Manitoba Hydro deal

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Metis Federation has filed legal action against the… Continue reading

READER PHOTO: Pelicans fly into Red Deer

One of the world’s biggest birds test Red Deer River waters

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month