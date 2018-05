A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a break and enter at a Rochon Sands residence in April. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A Medicine Hat woman has been charged in connection with a residential break-in at the summer village of Rochon Sands in April.

Stettler RCMP said in early April officers were called to the residence where a number of items were stolen.

Physical evidence retrieved at the scene and a partnership with Medicine Hat RCMP led to the recovery of large quantity of stolen property.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday by Leduc RCMP and charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property.



