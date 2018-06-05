New Alberta School Boards Association president Lorrie Jess and vice-president Trina Boymook were elected at the spring general meeting held at Red Deer Sheraton this week. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

ASBA elects new president from Wolf Creek Public Schools

School boards concerned about local autonomy

Wolf Creek Public Schools board chair Lorrie Jess has taken on the role of president of the Alberta School Boards Association as some trustees call for more transparency in the association and boards face challenges to their local autonomy.

Jess was elected by Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) members on Monday at the spring general meeting in Red Deer along with new vice-president Trina Boymook who is Elk Island Public Schools board chair.

On Friday ASBA president Mary Martin and vice-president Darcy Eddleston resigned, as well as the ASBA executive director and two long-time staff members. They resigned after an embargoed call from Alberta Education Minister David Eggen regarding the superintendent’s salary compensation review.

The provincial review was sparked by an ASBA review of superintendents salary that was leaked to the public.

Jess said she could not say if the call prompted the resignations, but the ASBA was not running well. Wolf Creek was among boards that saw the need for more transparency and Jess decided to put her name forward as someone who hasn’t elected to the ASBA before.

“This association, it needs to be member-driven. We need to work together as a unified organization and that just hasn’t been happening as of late,” said Jess who has been a trustee for 14 years.

“I just look forward to getting versed, learning and making a difference.”

She said new provincial regulations for superintendent salaries takes away the control of school boards to negotiate.

Future contracts under a new grid will pay a minimum of $60,000 to a maximum of $260,000 for the biggest school boards in Edmonton and Calgary. Boards can increase that top figure to $275,000 but only with the minister’s approval.

Bev Manning, Red Deer Public Schools board chair, said the autonomy of school boards have been under attack by the province first by taking away local bargaining, then reducing school fees, and now restricting superintendent salaries.

“We’ve seen over the last year and a half some really key components of trusteeship being stripped away from us. I feel like the government is slowly eroding our ability as trustees to do our job. We need to be responsible and accountable to the citizens of Red Deer who elected us to do our job,” Manning said.

She said the superintendent salary regulations are prohibitive and will impact the ability of boards to hire people with the necessary experience.

“Superintendents do incredible amount of work and it’s complicated work and it’s difficult work and it’s work that requires them to rely on the years of experience they have gained being in the education system.

“I think the minister could have taken an opportunity to uphold and value the work school boards have done hiring trained, well-experienced people who are in charge of one of the most important aspects of Alberta — that is the education system.”

Manning said superintendent salaries already required the minister’s approval.

— With files from CANADIAN PRESS


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cancer survivor helps organize Central Alberta’s Relay For Life
Next story
Clearwater County looks to bounce back

Just Posted

Cancer survivor helps organize Central Alberta’s Relay For Life

Red Deer’s Kelly Fairholm was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2007

Clearwater County looks to bounce back

Clearwater County focusing on growth after oil and gas downturn

ASBA elects new president from Wolf Creek Public Schools

School boards concerned about local autonomy

Canada Post parcel service back in Bentley

Bentley residents rallied to save Canada Post counter service

Young musical explorers from Red Deer’s G.H. Dawe School perform Friday

Students adapted their own musical score

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month