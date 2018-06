Red Deer Public Schools trustees Laurette Woodward and Bill Stuebing were among the many delegates from across the province attending the Alberta School Board Association’s spring general meeting at Red Deer Sheraton on Monday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The Alberta School Board Association will vote in a new president and vice-president at the spring general meeting being held in Red Deer on Monday and Tuesday.



