Chris Bliesner takes his turn throwing a bocce ball on a grass court outside Golden Circle Seniors Resource Centre while his teammates Karin Thordsen and Rosemary Naegeli and watch Tuesday morning. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The City of Red Deer is celebrating Seniors Week, from June 3 to 9, with free activities for seniors at Collicutt Centre, G. H. Dawe Community Centre, Michener Aquatic Centre and the Recreation Centre.

To recognize the valuable contributions of seniors to the community, the city is offering a wide variety of recreation services for all levels, abilities and interests to help Red Deer seniors stay healthy and connected.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/seniorsweek



