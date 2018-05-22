Break-in at Coronation tow yard

RCMP investigate

Coronation RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft at a local tow yard.

Police said sometime between May 10 and 13, suspects cut through the south-side fence surrounding the tow yard.

Once inside numerous containers were broken into as well as a Quonset. Several items were taken including towing supplies, bolt cutters and a red Honda generator.

The tow yard is located on the east end of Railway Avenue in Coronation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3666. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.


