The value of building permits slowed down in May for Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Building permits in May dropped to $9 million

111 building permits in May

The value of building permits in May dropped to $9 million compared to $15 million in the same month last year.

But year-to-date permit valued show an increase over 2017 for the first five months of the year in Red Deer. So far this year $91.4 million in permits have been issued compared to $49.1 for same time period in 2017.

The biggest growth was seen in industrial permits so far this year.

Notable permits included a $2-million permit to re-purpose an existing warehouse at 27251 Township Road 391; a permit valued at $734,000 for Trican Services Ltd. tenant improvements at 25 Burnt Basin St.; and a $610,000 permit for renovations to a McDonald’s restaurant.

Of the 111 permits in May, 79 were residential, 24 were commercial and eight were industrial.

In May 2017 a total of 154 permits were issued that included 154 residential, 30 commercial, seven industrial and eight public permits.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police seek witnesses to hit and run

Just Posted

Building permits in May dropped to $9 million

111 building permits in May

Police seek witnesses to hit and run

15-year-old hit in north Red Deer

Pedestrian hit by car near Pine Lake dies

Innisfail RCMP continue to investigate

Your internet use could change as ‘net neutrality’ ends

NEW YORK — Your ability to watch and use your favourite apps… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana firms warned to play by the rules after legalization

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The former chair of the federal cannabis taskforce… Continue reading

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s weather didn’t stop Central Alberta “queens” to put on a show… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

How did it come to this? A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

QUEBEC — The leaders of Canada and the United States are locked… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month