The value of building permits slowed down in May for Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The value of building permits in May dropped to $9 million compared to $15 million in the same month last year.

But year-to-date permit valued show an increase over 2017 for the first five months of the year in Red Deer. So far this year $91.4 million in permits have been issued compared to $49.1 for same time period in 2017.

The biggest growth was seen in industrial permits so far this year.

Notable permits included a $2-million permit to re-purpose an existing warehouse at 27251 Township Road 391; a permit valued at $734,000 for Trican Services Ltd. tenant improvements at 25 Burnt Basin St.; and a $610,000 permit for renovations to a McDonald’s restaurant.

Of the 111 permits in May, 79 were residential, 24 were commercial and eight were industrial.

In May 2017 a total of 154 permits were issued that included 154 residential, 30 commercial, seven industrial and eight public permits.



