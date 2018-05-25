Olds Fire Department put out a rural fire near Hainstock on Thursday afternoon. (Image contributed)

Burning barrel causes fire in Mountain View County

Olds Fire Department respond

A burning barrel may have been the cause of a rural structure fire in the Hainstock area of Mountain View County on Thursday afternoon.

Olds Fire Department said at 3:55 p.m. crews were dispatched and found a fire involving a RV, shed and various yard waste. Flames were approaching a machinery shop.

The fire was reported by neighbours who saw smoke in the distance. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Crews were on scene for two-and-a-half hours bringing the fire under control and investigating the cause. Crews from Didsbury assisted with manpower and water.

The cause of this fire was determined to be accidental and preliminary investigation pointed to a burning barrel. The fire caused about $40,000 in damages.

Olds Fire Department wants to remind rural residents to follow proper regulations for burning garbage and to always ensure fires are not left unattended and fully extinguished with water before leaving.

For more information visit the fire permits and regulations tab at www.mountainviewcounty.com.


