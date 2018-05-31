Cake mixers the target of thefts

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the suspect in this surveillance photo who allegedly stole two cake mixers in the last two weeks. (Photo contributed)

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a suspect allegedly who stole two cake mixers this month from a local store.

Police said on May 16 the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking a cake mixer valued at $450. The same suspect returned on May 29 and was again captured on video stealing another cake mixer of the same type.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 35 years old, and was last seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan truck.

People are asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 if they recognize the suspect, see mixers for sale under suspicious circumstances, or have information about the thefts.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.



