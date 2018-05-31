Cake mixers the target of thefts

Red Deer RCMP are looking for a suspect allegedly who stole two cake mixers this month from a local store.
Police said on May 16 the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking a cake mixer valued at $450. The same suspect returned on May 29 and was again captured on video stealing another cake mixer of the same type.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 35 years old, and was last seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan truck.
People are asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 if they recognize the suspect, see mixers for sale under suspicious circumstances, or have information about the thefts.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.