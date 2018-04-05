Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic is moving to a new address. (Image from Facebook)

Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic is moving

Relocating to 106-4916 Ross St.

Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic will be open for business on April 11 at its new location on Ross Street.

The clinic is moving to 106-4916 Ross St. from 301-5008 Ross St.

The office will be closed April 6 and 9 for the move.

The Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic offers free legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and who cannot afford a lawyer.

Volunteer lawyers provide legal information and advice on a variety of issues like family, civil, criminal and immigration law, as well as guardianship/trusteeship and wills.

Appointments must be booked in advance. Legal advice is not given over the phone.

For more information call 403-314-9129 or visit www.communitylegalclinic.net.


