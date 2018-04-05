Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic is moving

Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic will be open for business on April 11 at its new location on Ross Street.
The clinic is moving to 106-4916 Ross St. from 301-5008 Ross St.
The office will be closed April 6 and 9 for the move.
The Central Alberta Community Legal Clinic offers free legal services to those who do not qualify for legal aid and who cannot afford a lawyer.
Volunteer lawyers provide legal information and advice on a variety of issues like family, civil, criminal and immigration law, as well as guardianship/trusteeship and wills.
Appointments must be booked in advance. Legal advice is not given over the phone.
For more information call 403-314-9129 or visit www.communitylegalclinic.net.
