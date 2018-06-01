Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale is on

Central Alberta’s biggest garage sale is underway at Pidherney Curling Centre.

Central Alberta Humane Society annual garage sale runs from Friday to Sunday to raise money to support animals in its care.

The annual sale is the biggest fundraising event for the society and raised about $60,000 last year.

The sale runs Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A 50/50 draw and raffles tickets will also be available at the sale to fund animal care.

Pidherney Curling Centre is located at 4725 43rd St.



