Red Deer Count Mayor Jim Wood and Red Deer City Mayor Tara Veer welcomed former NHLer Laurie Boschman, part of Hockey Ministries International, who was the keynote speaker at Central Alberta Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held Tuesday morning at Westerner Park. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Central Albertans gather at Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Humboldt families remembered in prayers

Prayers went out to families of the Humboldt Broncos tragedy Tuesday morning at Central Alberta Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

“Whether you’re in ringette or baseball or swimming, or whatever it is, at some point we put our kids on buses and you expect that they’re going to make it to their destination,” said Laurie Boschman after speaking to the crowd of about 450 people at Westerner Park.

He said young hockey players travelling in winter weather may not think about that, but as people get older they recognize there are a lot of things that can happen.

“Certainly people think about those things at times like this.”

More to come.


