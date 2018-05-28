Red Deer RCMP laid multiple charges in connection to a two-vehicle collision on Friday night. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Charges laid in intersection collision

Red Deer RCMP seize numerous stolen items

A Red Deer man faces multiple charges after a two-vehicle collision on Taylor Drive Friday night involving a stolen truck.

Red Deer RCMP said a man driving a stolen truck allegedly struck an SUV at the intersection of Oliver Street and Taylor Drive.

The 78-year-old female driver of the SUV was sent to hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

During the suspect’s arrest, RCMP seized numerous pieces of identification including passports and driver’s licenses, a bag of vehicle keys, break-in instruments, a bag of costume jewellery, and electronics from the truck.

More charges may be pending as RCMP track the owners of the items.

A 29-year-old man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, and two counts of failing to comply with probation.

He was remanded to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Tuesday.


