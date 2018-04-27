Charges laid in Red Deer County break and enter

Man charged with six criminal offences

A Medicine Hat man was charged in connection with a vehicle theft and break and enter east of Innisfail.

Innisfail RCMP said on Wednesday morning officers were called after a man banged on a rural residence and broke the door glass.

When police arrived they found a stolen Jeep that collided with a power pole.

While waiting for a police dog to arrive, officers observed a vehicle leave a neighbouring farm yard and get stuck in a ditch while trying to avoid a flooded area.

A 32-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, two counts of mischief, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of break-in tools.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 2.

As part of the investigation multiple police units attended the area and setup containment with the assistance of the Red Deer County Patrol, Red Deer Police Dog Service and Red Deer City RCMP Traffic Unit.


