City street sweeping has begun

Spring street sweeping in Red Deer is underway. (File photo by Advocate staff)

City street sweeping started earlier this week on arterial roads across Red Deer.

The city said sweeping began Sunday with the cleanup of sand and debris from medians. Boulevard cleanup is expected start on the weekend.

The annual street sweeping program is off to a late start following the long winter.

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to be cautious around street sweeping equipment by staying at least three car lengths away to avoid injury or damage from flying debris.

Residential street work is anticipated to begin mid-May after arterials and the downtown area are complete.

Street sweeping alerts from Notify Red Deer are available to residents via a text, email or phone call reminder about parking restrictions during residential sweeping.

Much like snow zone alerts, residents must sign up for Notify Red Deer and select street sweeping alerts in order to get the reminders.

Those who have already signed up can simply log in at reddeer.ca/notifyreddeer and update their alert preferences.

Residents who sign up for alerts will get a reminder when residential street sweeping starts, but a schedule will be available on the city’s website at reddeer.ca/streetsweeping.



