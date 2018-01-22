Efforts continue by the community to convince the provincial government to fund a cardiac catheterization lab at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

A community cardiac awareness dinner and show — Time is Muscle — will be held next month as a reminder that Red Deer still needs a cardiac catheterization lab.

And what else would people be encouraged to wear but red.

Organizer Vanessa Higgins-Nogareda, said when expansion of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre was recently left off Alberta Health Services’ infrastructure priority list, it was decided that the message bears repeating.

She said cardiovascular problems are the leading cause of death in Canada and a cath lab is an emergency procedure to unblock coronary arteries that feed the heart.

“This is time sensitive. The longer the heart muscle is deprived of blood flow or oxygen, the more chance of heart damage or death. So that’s why our event is called Time is Muscle because the longer you wait, the more heart muscle is damaged irreversibly or potentially irreversibly,” said the registered nurse who works in cardiovascular health.

The number of lives a Red Deer cath lab would save, as well as the cost savings, was first made public in October 2016 by Higgins-Nogareda’s husband, Dr. Gustavo Nogareda, who is head of cardiology at Red Deer hospital and trained in the procedure.

She said data shows an estimated 35 people die annually in the region because Red Deer does not have a lab.

“If we had a cath lab we’d directly save 35 lives per year in Central Zone.”

Cost analysis shows the hospital annually spends $1.5 million to transport patients to Edmonton or Calgary, $1.8 million for longer hospital stays for cardiac patients, $150,000 in re-hospitalization, and $200,000 in strokes due to cardiac treatment delay.

“In total we’re spending $3.6 million per year on the expense of not having a cath lab,” Higgins-Nogareda said.

It would only cost $5 million for a cath lab to operate in Red Deer, she said.

“That $5 million is already being spent elsewhere. We’re still paying to have this procedure done elsewhere, but on top of that we’re also paying $3.6 million in wasted money.”

The $10 million needed for the lab’s capital costs has already been donated to the cause.

Alberta Health Services has said a provincial cardiac care review is underway.

“We’ve done thorough reviews of studies and research that have evaluated a cath lab for a city our size and what we found is we have the population. We also have the expertise. We can also attract other physicians with higher skills to Central Zone if we have the equipment,” Higgins-Nogareda said.

Time is Muscle, at The Krossing (formerly Fratters), 5114 48th St., on Feb. 24 will feature music by Time Machine Retro Rock & Roll Revue, a buffet dinner, silent auction, and 50/50 tickets.

Tickets are $65 each. A portion of the money raised will go to benefit cardiac care at Red Deer hospital with emphasis on a cath lab.

For tickets visit www.rdrhfoundation.com/time-is-muscle.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Preparations underway for Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run
Next story
WATCH: Learning to be healthy at the Healthy Living Expo

Just Posted

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month