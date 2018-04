Grade 5 École Barrie Wilson Elementary School students Presley Richert and Lyla McKeage concentrate on the video game “Anastazia and Olekly from Ukraine to Canada” that Richert created for her Coding Quest project. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Students from Red Deer Public Schools and Chinook’s Edge School Division are showing off their computer coding skills with video games they created at a Coding Quest event today at Red Deer College.

About 500 students have been developing their games since last fall as part of the program Coding Quest that incorporates science and technology, mathematics, language arts, visual arts and social studies.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

