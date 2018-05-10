Emily Andres pours a glass of kombucha at Wild Brewing Co. Starting on Saturday the brewery is donating $1 from each kombucha product sold until June 6 to the Women of Excellence. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

In four short weeks Red Deer & District Community Foundation’s 2018 Women of Excellence Gala will recognize remarkable women in Central Alberta.

It’s the 11th year for the annual event that recognizes women’s innovation, leadership, achievement and talent in 11 categories that range from agriculture to environment to community building, and more.

The gala will be held June 6 at Sheraton Red Deer.

Krista VandenBrink, Women of Excellence organizing committee chair, said with over 400 tickets to the banquet already sold, the event is on track to hosting more people than ever before. The hope is to sell 600 tickets.

She said Red Deer and area is tuning into the global female movement that has developed in part from Time’s Up and MeToo efforts.

“It’s just women continuing to empower other women and I think that plays a big part in the noise that’s already been made to date about this year’s gala. It’s top of mind for a lot of people,” VandenBrink said on Thursday.

She said as soon as the 51 nominees were announced in March congratulations and well wishes started on social media.

“So many people just hopped online. A lot of women supporting other women in a very public setting which is fantastic.”

Community momentum is continuing to build. A Women of Excellence raffle draw will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. at To The Lost cocktail lounge, at 5916 50th St.

Prizes include a 32-inch television, donated by Staples in Parkland Mall, and an entertainment centre made of reclaimed wood built by nominee Bridget Allen of Sawing for Schools. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 and are available at the foundation’s office, 503-4901 48th St.

“This is the first time we’re doing a lot of lead-up events and lead-up activities to the Women of Excellence Awards Gala,” said Kristine Bugayong, the foundation’s chief executive officer.

Starting on Saturday the Wild Brewing Co., at Unit D12-5579 47th St., will be donating $1 from each kombucha product sold to the Women of Excellence. To The Lost has also created a signature cocktail called the Unstoppable Doyenne, and $1 from each of the cocktail sold will also go to Women of Excellence.

The Women of Excellence Gala is an annual fundraiser to support the future and development of communities.

Gala tickets are $128.70 each or $1,029.60 for a table of eight and can be purchased at ticketsalberta.com


