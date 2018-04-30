Creek and river levels drop in Red Deer

43rd Street reopened

The water level in Waskasoo Creek has dropped almost 1.5 metres since it peaked around April 22 and sandbags have been removed from low lying areas in the downtown.

43rd Street near Rotary Park where creek water overflowed onto the road also reopened on Friday.

Karen Mann, the city’s emergency management co-ordinator, said at its height the creek was flowing at over 2.96 metres.

“As far as the creek is concerned, it’s still flowing fast but it’s no longer causing any potential risk to road. There are still parts of the park that are closed and that’s because of standing water and mud,” Mann said on Monday.

“There wasn’t any significant damage to infrastructure as a result of the flood.”

She said some shale trails that were flooded in Rotary and Barrett parks remain closed for repairs. However asphalt trails are open.

“The public may still notice flood impacts in some of those parks. If there are barricades still in place, please mind those barricades.”

Boat launches that were closed at Kiwanis Picnic Park, Great West Adventure Park, McKenzie Trails and Waskasoo Crescent have also reopened.

She said the river level has dropped more than half a metre since April 25 when it peaked from spring runoff.

“Today in the city of Red Deer it’s at a fairly normal flow rate. I know in other parts of the province that are along the Red Deer River they have other issues that are going on with the river, but in the city of Red Deer the river is not causing us any concern at this time.”


