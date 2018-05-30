Brianna Lizotte played the fiddle at the Indigenous booth where students learned how to bead at the Cultural Street Fair held at St. Joseph High School on Wednesday. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

A Cultural Street Fair at St. Joseph High School brought students and the school community together to share flavours and fun on Wednesday.

Student Frank Tabuldan said he frequently cooks at home and for Wednesday he prepared Filipino chicken adobo that has a sauce made with vinegar, soya sauce, bay leaves, pepper corns and sugar.

“It’s my culture. It’s my identity, It’s what I do,” said Tubuldan about the recipes his family taught him to cook.

He said he will definitely be sampling food from other cultures at the fair held in the school’s field house.

“I think this event is really wonderful. You get to bring out your culture, learn about each other, and how you cook,” Tabuldan said.

Cultural games, traditional dances, and world music were also a part of the event.

Principal Graeme Daniel said about 25 per cent of students were actively participating in the fair.

“As we move forward and our kids see what it can be I suspect we will grow in popularity. We would like to get to almost 75 per cent of our kids participating, sharing their gifts and talents. We want it to be an annual celebration at our school,” Daniel said.

Vice-principal Teresa Borchers said it was exciting to give students the opportunity to showcase their culture.

“We feel blessed to be part of our school community and to be able to bring our community together in such as way is pretty powerful,” Borchers said.

“Whether we’re born in Canada, whether we’re born outside of Canada, we all have rich cultures, traditions, that are important to us.”

Students from St. Teresa of Avil School and St. Patrick’s Community School also came out to visit the many booths at the event.

St. Joseph student Autumn Drewes, who was making a flower from beads at the Indigenous booth, said it was her very first time beading.

“It’s really cool. You get to learn how they make their own clothing and symbols through beading,” Drewes said.


