Devin Dreeshen to represent United Conservatives

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake has new UCP representative

Devin Dreeshen won the UCP nomination for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake. (Photo contributed)

Devin Dreeshen will represent the United Conservative Party in the upcoming Innisfail-Sylvan Lake byelection.

Dreeshen, the son of Earl Dreeshen, Conservative MP for Red Deer-Mountain View, won the nomination held over the weekend.

The seat was vacated after Don MacIntyre resigned Feb. 2 after being charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Seven candidates put their names forward the nomination. Dreeshen beat out Joan Barnes, Gayle Langford, Christine Moore, Mike Walsh, Victor Sloboda and Joel Loh.

For seven years, Dreeshen worked as an adviser to Gerry Ritz, the then federal agriculture minister.

Dreeshen farms near Pine Lake and is a director of the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association, a board member on the Crossroads Agricultural Society and a volunteer at the Pine Lake Country Fair.

The date of the byelection has yet to be announced.



