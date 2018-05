Three West Park schools temporarily locked down

Three schools were temporarily locked down over lunch today while a wanted man was arrested at a West Park residence.

Red Deer RCMP said during a drug trafficking investigation Westpark Middle School, West Park Elementary School and St. Martin de Porres Schools were locked down as a safety precaution from 12:35 to 1 p.m.

A 43-year-old man was taken into custody.



