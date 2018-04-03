Family history fair to be held

Red Deer RootsTech Family History Fair will be held on Saturday at at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Bower building. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Central Albertans looking to trace their family history are encouraged to visit the Red Deer RootsTech Family History Fair at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Bower building on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Sponsored by the church in collaboration with the Red Deer branch of the Alberta Genealogical Society, the fair includes free genealogy workshops and instruction with presentations by local family history educators, as well as pre-recorded lectures. A class about autosomal DNA will also be held.

Admission is free to anyone who registers in advance at rdroots.wordpress.com.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Bower building is located at 3002 47th Ave.



