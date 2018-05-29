Fentanyl and weapons seized in Red Deer

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team seized drugs and weapons from a South Hill apartment last week. (Photo contributed)

Weapons and drugs including fentanyl were seized from a South Hill apartment and a 65-year-old man was arrested last week.

ALERT’s Red Deer organized crime and gang team said the investigation began about two weeks ago prior to executing a search warrant on May 24.

Seized items included 126 grams of crack cocaine, 27 grams of fentanyl powder, a rifle, a shotgun, a replica handgun, brass knuckles, two Tasers; and

$15,380 cash.

The suspect, who remains in custody, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police encourage people who suspect drug or gang activity in their community to call their local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ALERT, established and funded by the province, and is a partnership of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. ALERT members include Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP.



