Red Deer RCMP officers and Emergency Services and Red Deer public and Catholic school staff took part in a recent intensive training session on how to deal with an assailant. (File photo by Advocate staff)

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Learning how to respond to attacks against schools by assailants armed with guns or knives was the aim of an intensive three-day training session for RCMP, school and Emergency Services staff about two weeks ago.

Held at Westerner Park and the former military base in Springbrook, participants included 30 RCMP officers, 20 Emergency Services staff and 10 representatives from Red Deer public and Catholic schools who practised both indoor and outdoor scenarios.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth said in some scenarios actors playing civilians were injured or barricaded, and simulated weapons that shot paintballs were used by officers.

“You really get caught up in the moment of the scenario. You’ve got actors there. You’ve got casualties that are lying there. The situation becomes very realistic. It gets about as close as you can get without it being the real thing,” McBeth said.

He said immediate action rapid deployment (IARD) training teaches people how to respond to situations where mass casualties are possible at locations like schools, malls and arenas.

“Any time you get a situation where you could have organizations responding together, it’s important that we all train together.”

He said for police, it teaches officers how to respond regardless of the building they go into or what situation they will face.

“This is crucial training for RCMP. IARD is about putting police into various situations where they are required to take immediate action to draw engagement away from civilians. They are taught to respond fast and to deal with challenges like equipment malfunctions, visual barriers or surprise attackers, and every action is always moving toward the ideal outcome of no injuries,” McBeth said.

Chief Ken McMullen with Red Deer Emergency Services said threatening events may mostly be happening in other countries, but Canadians know they can and will occur here.

“If and when those types of events occur within the city of Red Deer, all of our services will be working together. It only makes sense that we plan and prepare and train in those scenarios as opposed to just go to those calls together and assume that we’ll know what each other’s roles are,” McMullen said.

He said one of his goals as the new chief of Emergency Services was to integrate training with the RCMP and welcomed the invitation by Red Deer RCMP to join the training.

“It’s one of those low-frequency, high-impact type scenarios where we certainly pray and hope that this isn’t going to happen in our community. When and if it did, the impact would just be tremendous,” McMullen said.

McBeth said Red Deer is still a pretty safe community and officers are highly trained and do their job well.

“This training session over the three days was a good example of the close relationship we have with Red Deer Emergency Services, and now with the school boards, making sure we do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as possible.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership
Next story
Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Just Posted

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National… Continue reading

Watch: Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario couple go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking… Continue reading

Royal wedding sermon on ‘love’ was about more than the marriage of Harry and Meghan

The sermon delivered at Saturday’s royal wedding was about the love shared… Continue reading

That ‘American Idol’ season finale twist was a stroke of evil genius

So now that “American Idol” airs on a Disney property … was… Continue reading

Rare tiger cub dies at N.B. zoo after being born with health issues

MONCTON, N.B. — Staff at a New Brunswick zoo are mourning the… Continue reading

Toronto Maple Leafs lose Lamoriello, Hunter as executives leave roles

TORONTO — The fallout from the Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office reshuffle… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month