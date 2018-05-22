Red Deer RCMP lay 52 charges against five people in drug investigation. (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Five people charged in drug investigation

Red Deer RCMP seize drugs and guns

A high-risk arrest of a wanted man concluded a month-long drug investigation that led to 52 charges against five people, say Red Deer RCMP.

Police said West Park schools were briefly secured on May 7 when Calgary Emergency Response Team and Red Deer RCMP took the wanted suspect into custody during high-risk arrest at a West Park residence.

Police said the suspect was previously at a Penhold gas station where he allegedly struck a police vehicle and fled. Police did not pursue at that time for public safety reasons, but later located the suspect at the West Park residence on May 7.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Red Deer RCMP drug section began the trafficking investigation in January and on April 16, Red Deer RCMP and the Calgary Emergency Response Team executed search warrants on three residences on Neville Close, Page Avenue and the 3800 block of 45th Street.

Schools in the area were briefly secured as a safety precaution while RCMP secured the residence.

During the search, police seized 17 firearms and large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine, along with fentanyl, GHB, multiple items consistent with drug trafficking, electronics, a counterfeit Canadian $100 bill and about $600 cash.

A 43-year-old man was charged with four counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of careless use of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, five counts of weapons possession contrary to an order, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The man is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 31.

Four women, age 39, 36, 33 and 30, were also charged.


