Waskasoo Creek has overflowed its banks in low lying areas near 43rd Street and Gaetz Avenue. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Water in Waskasoo Creek is expected to continue to rise this week as temperatures climb and snow melts.

On Friday night the city closed 43rd Street near Rotary Park where creek water has overflowed onto the road. Rotary Park, including the playground and skate park, are closed.

Barrett Park is also closed, extending from Ross Street to Kinex Arena, and Waskasoo Park has some localized flooding.

Karen Mann, the city’s emergency management co-ordinator, said the creek level did drop a little overnight, but the flood watch for Waskasoo issued by the province remains in place.

“There’s still potential for the creek to continue to rise over the week so crews are out monitoring. (City workers) have deployed sandbags and flood mitigation to the areas of those lowest points that were causing us the most concern,” Mann said on Monday.

“We think we’re in good shape to deal with the water that’s coming through the week.”

She said low areas include behind Safeway and Phil’s Family Restaurant near 43rd Street and 49th Avenue, and along 45th Street near Remco Memorials.

“Those are the areas we tend to see the most impact from the creeks but we believe that the sandbagging that’s been done is going to be preventative in terms of any other significant flooding in those areas.”

She said it’s the first flood watch for Waskasoo Creek in recent years and the water is definitely higher. Piper Creek is also running high and fast but has stayed within its banks.

Mann said interestingly in Red Deer, the creeks and the river don’t tend to see flooding at the same time.

“If we’re going to have issues with the river it tends to be later in the season once the mountains and everything south of us upstream of the Dickson Dam starts to melt. That’s when we’ll see higher flows in the Red Deer River and that’s usually between the end of May and the beginning of July.”

RCMP and municipal police are doing additional patrols in the creek areas to educate and enforce creek safety. People need to keep children and pets away from creeks where banks are slippery and get frosty.

“We appreciate the co-operation of Red Deer residents in minding those barricades and staying away from the creek,” Mann said.

Red Deer County is warning motorists to avoid flooded areas. Rapid snow melt has resulted in road closures and localized flooding.

County residents should call the Red Deer County Centre at 403-350-2150 if their home is impacted by flooding or if they find an unmarked hazard.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer
Next story
WATCH: Flooding closes portion of Red Deer’s 43 Street

Just Posted

Watch: Flood watch remains for Waskasoo Creek

Red Deer crews monitoring creek

Warm temperatures this week for Red Deer

23 C forecast for Saturday

Update: Van mounts sidewalk in Toronto, multiple people hit, arrest made

Nine dead, 16 injured say police

Feds to post deficits $8B bigger than expected over next two years: PBO report

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is on track to run deficits nearly… Continue reading

Speeding results in drug trafficking charges

Maskwacis RCMP arrest Wetaskiwin man

Replay Red Deer April 22, 2018

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Doctors must get better at diagnosing patients with darker skin: Dermatologists

TORONTO — About a month ago, a frustrated Emma Schmidt turned to… Continue reading

Loblaw Companies tax court trial over Barbadian banking subsidiary starts

TORONTO — A tax court trial involving Loblaw Companies Ltd. and allegations… Continue reading

As trial winds down, DA downplays Cosby travel records

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Prosecutors highlighted gaps in Bill Cosby’s travel records on… Continue reading

Summer Movie Preview: Hollywood roars back into action

LOS ANGELES — Summer starts early this year in Hollywood with the… Continue reading

5 things to know as William and Kate have 3rd child

LONDON — Like everything to do with Britain’s royal family, a mix… Continue reading

Plane not de-iced before crash near remote Saskatchewan community: safety board

FOND DU LAC, Sask. — Investigators say a plane that crashed near… Continue reading

Toys “R” US ends Canadian stores auction with Fairfax as the only bidder

TORONTO — Toys “R” Us Inc. will seek approval to sell its… Continue reading

Shania Twain to host Canadian Country Music Awards in Hamilton

TORONTO — Shania Twain has long been a darling of the Canadian… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month