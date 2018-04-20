Flu-related deaths increase to 21 in Central Alberta

Twenty-one of Alberta’s 89 flu-related deaths were in Central Alberta so far this season, according to the latest statistics from Alberta Health Services.
During the 2016-17 flu season a total of 11 deaths were reported in Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone, and there were five deaths in 2015-16.
A total of 363 Central Albertans have been admitted to hospital with influenza and across Alberta 2,949 were admitted.
Lab-confirmed flu cases have reached 1,375 in Central Alberta and 8,907 in the province.
Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.
A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.