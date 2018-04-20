Flu-related deaths increase to 21 in Central Alberta

89 Albertans with the flu have died this season

So far this season 21 Central Albertans with the flu have died according to the latest statistics from Alberta Health Services. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Twenty-one of Alberta’s 89 flu-related deaths were in Central Alberta so far this season, according to the latest statistics from Alberta Health Services.

During the 2016-17 flu season a total of 11 deaths were reported in Alberta Health Services (AHS) Central Zone, and there were five deaths in 2015-16.

A total of 363 Central Albertans have been admitted to hospital with influenza and across Alberta 2,949 were admitted.

Lab-confirmed flu cases have reached 1,375 in Central Alberta and 8,907 in the province.

Influenza is an infection of the nose, throat, and lungs caused by a virus that is spread through the air. It is also spread by touching objects that have been coughed or sneezed on by someone with the flu.

A higher risk of complications from the flu is possible for children six to 59 months of age, pregnant women, people 65 years or older, and people with chronic health problems.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter