Should clear up later this morning

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Central and Southern Alberta. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

A fog advisory is in effect for the the Red Deer, Lacombe, Ponoka and Stettler areas this morning.

Environment Canada said near zero visibility is expected or occurring and should dissipate later this morning.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter