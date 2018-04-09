Gently used and clean donations will be accepted May 10 to 27 at the Pidherney Curling Centre. (Image from Facebook)

Get ready for CA Humane Society’s garage sale

Time to dig out gently used items

Central Alberta’s biggest garage sale returns in June and now is the time to start spring cleaning to find clean, gently used items to give away to help Central Alberta Humane Society.

Donations can be delivered May 10 to 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to Pidherney Curling Centre.

Last year the society received so many items near the end of its collection period it had to stop accepting donations.

Volunteers will spend three weeks sorting, organizing and pricing items for the three-day sale that runs June 1 to 3. Items that will not be accepted are clothing, shoes, large appliances, televisions, computers, tires, mattresses and box springs.

The annual sale is the biggest fundraising event for the society. Last year about $60,000 was raised and all the money goes to support animals in care.

The sale runs June 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; June 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to sort and price items, as well as work at the sale. Contact volunteer@cahumane.com or more information.


