A baseball instructor teaches Grade 5 student Hailey Stratichuk from École Mother Teresa School how to hit a baseball at the 15th annual Go Girl event being held Wednesday at Collicutt Centre. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

About 800 Grade 5 girls from Red Deer public and Catholic schools are getting the opportunity to try out a variety of sports at the 15th annual Go Girl event at Collicutt Centre today.

The event encourages girls to get active and promotes health and confidence.

More to come.



