A Go Fund Me account has been set up for the children of Brent and Nicole Keryluke who died in a motorcycle collision on May 5. (Photo from Go Fund Me)

Go Fund Me account raising money after tragedy

Red Deer couple dies in motorcycle collision

Family and friends said their goodbyes at a funeral today for a Red Deer couple who died in a motorcycle collision on May 5 near Innisfail.

Brent Keryluke, 35, and his wife Nicole, 34, died that afternoon at the scene of the crash after an eastbound truck on Hwy 590 attempted to turn north on Rural Road 260 and a collision occurred with their westbound motorcycle.

They leave behind their daughter Arielle, 6, and son Liam, 3. Both have severe hearing impairments and Nicole’s sister and her family will be looking after them.

In four days, a Go Fund Me account at — www.gofundme.com/arielleampliam — with the goal of raising $100,000 had raised $62,858 for the children.

The collision occurred three days after Liam’s birthday and the day before Brent’s birthday.

According to their obituary, Brent did instrumentation and electrical work in the oil and gas industry. Among his favourite sports were football, downhill skiing and mixed martial arts.

Havoc Fighting Championship will be dedicating their Nov. 16 event to Brent’s family to help raise money for them.

Jason MacDonald, owner of Pure Fitness who trained Brent for a few years, said Brent loved combat sports and Nicole was a big supporter of Brent and his fighting.

“He was a great guy. He was very passionate about mixed martial arts and worked very hard,” MacDonald said.

“Over the years I saw him mature and develop into a good fighter and a good dad and and a good husband, just an all-around good guy.”

Whenever a young mother and father dies it is devastating, he said.

“Anytime there is a bike and automobile involved it tends to be very tragic,” said MacDonald, a long-time motorcyclist.

At Ecole Mountview Elementary School, where one of the children attends school, vice-principal Amanda Wilson said a counsellor came to school after the tragedy to help students. The school also spread the word about the Go Fund Me account and lots of parents and staff have made personal contributions.

“We’re thinking of the family and rallying around them to support them through this difficult time,” Wilson said.


