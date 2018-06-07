Humane society garage sale raises $80,000

More items were donated to Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale this year to help raise more money than last year. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Central Alberta Humane Society’s garage sale pulled in about $15,000 more last year with about $80,000 raised last weekend.

“It’s such a great event. We love the idea that people are able to give the things they no longer need and others are able to find some great deals, good bargains and some treasures. And at the same time it’s helping animals in care,” said executive director Tara Hellewell on Thursday.

She said it did seem like there was a lot more items donated to the cause, and more furniture and larger items that were worth more money. Raffle tickets sales were better than before, which were also sold online for the first time.

Servus Credit Union also helped out by sponsoring the event for the first time, she said.

The money will support veterinary costs for animals that need extra care while waiting to be adopted.

“Now we know that now we have some good funds in our veterinary bank.”

The garage sale is the biggest fundraising event for the society and about 100 volunteers take part.

“We have a core group of volunteers that come in every day, then we have lots of drop-in volunteers.”

Society administration staff also participate, and this year a couple of students from Red Deer College worked on the sale in the weeks leading up to the event, she said.

“Everybody got their hands dirty. Everybody lends a hand. It’s a lot of work.”



