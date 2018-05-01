International Permaculture Day recognized in Red Deer

Work has been underway at Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project to repair the area for a couple of years. (File photo by Advocate staff)

ReThink Red Deer is celebrating International Permaculture Day at the Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project site with tours and cleanup on Sunday.

The Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project is repairing an important riparian and agricultural area in the Red Deer River watershed.

The 15,000 square-foot property, located south of the landfill on the east side of 40th Avenue, once contained a livery stable and farm. After being annexed by the City of Red Deer as setback around the landfill, it was most recently used for public garden plots.

Tours and the work session will run from 1 to 5 p.m.

Volunteers will focus on cleaning up planting areas impacted by the spring floods. People should dress appropriately and wear closed-toed shoes or work boots.

For information call 403-505-4550 or email info@rethinkreddeer.ca



