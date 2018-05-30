John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

The John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns for its second year on June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at CrossRoads Church.

The show, held in memory of avid mechanic John Dolliver, helps fund a scholarship for a Grade 12 mechanic, heavy duty mechanic, or auto body student attending École Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School.

Dolliver, 18, of Springbrook, had just graduated from Lindsay Thurber before he died on Canada Day in 2016 in a single-vehicle collision east of Red Deer.

Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, was also killed in the collision and two teen girls were injured. A trial is scheduled in October for Dylan Beauclair who is charged with dangerous driving.

Dolliver loved mechanics and had a dream to restore his 1993 three-quarter-ton Dodge truck. His family and friends took up the task of completely restoring the truck after he died and organized a show and shine event in 2017 in his name that attracted many more people than anticipated.

His mother Tammy Dolliver said people brought out more than 250 vehicles last year.

“This year just by the response we’re getting, I think we’re going to exceed last year. We’re hoping for 300 but we’re thinking we’re going to have more than that,” Dolliver said.

Last year the event raised $6,000 that is held in trust for the scholarship.

Tammy said her family didn’t want the scholarship to be about a student’s marks.

“We wanted the scholarship recipient to be chosen for their passion, someone who lives their life like our son did. He was just kind and caring. There are a lot of students that may not have high marks, like our son, but he had a passion for mechanics and he was really good at that. That’s who we want to help.”

Vehicle registration is $20 and starts at 9 a.m. Admission to the show is free and includes free activities for children.

A pre-show and shine event will be held June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mudders Wash in Gasoline Alley.

For more information about the memorial show visit www.johndollivermemorial.com/events.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

