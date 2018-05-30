John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

The John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns for its second year on June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at CrossRoads Church.

The show, held in memory of avid mechanic John Dolliver, helps fund a scholarship for a Grade 12 mechanic, heavy duty mechanic, or auto body student attending École Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School.

Dolliver, 18, of Springbrook, had just graduated from Lindsay Thurber before he died on Canada Day in 2016 in a single-vehicle collision east of Red Deer.

Ashleigh Smith, 16, of Springbrook, was also killed in the collision and two teen girls were injured. A trial is scheduled in October for Dylan Beauclair who is charged with dangerous driving.

Dolliver loved mechanics and had a dream to restore his 1993 three-quarter-ton Dodge truck. His family and friends took up the task of completely restoring the truck after he died and organized a show and shine event in 2017 in his name that attracted many more people than anticipated.

His mother Tammy Dolliver said people brought out more than 250 vehicles last year.

“This year just by the response we’re getting, I think we’re going to exceed last year. We’re hoping for 300 but we’re thinking we’re going to have more than that,” Dolliver said.

Last year the event raised $6,000 that is held in trust for the scholarship.

Tammy said her family didn’t want the scholarship to be about a student’s marks.

“We wanted the scholarship recipient to be chosen for their passion, someone who lives their life like our son did. He was just kind and caring. There are a lot of students that may not have high marks, like our son, but he had a passion for mechanics and he was really good at that. That’s who we want to help.”

Vehicle registration is $20 and starts at 9 a.m. Admission to the show is free and includes free activities for children.

A pre-show and shine event will be held June 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mudders Wash in Gasoline Alley.

For more information about the memorial show visit www.johndollivermemorial.com/events.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
First-year Bentley teacher honoured for her commitment to education
Next story
UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

Just Posted

Updated: Alberta’s economy still hot: Economic Development and Trade Minister

Deron Bilous says jobs, manufacturing and exports are up

John Dolliver Memorial Truck and Car Show returns in June

Raising money for scholarship program

First-year Bentley teacher honoured for her commitment to education

When Brittni Turner interviewed for a teaching job at Bentley School, its… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake bans all kinds of smoking on the beach and in parks

Tobacco, cannabis, vaping, hookahs — all not allowed

Updated: Canadian Pacific Rail reaches agreement with Teamsters to end strike

Strike ended only hours after it began

UPDATED: Cultures celebrated at St. Joseph High School

First annual Cultural Street Fair at Red Deer school

Canadian shippers relieved after CP Rail reaches deal with train crews

MONTREAL — Canadian shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief Wednesday after… Continue reading

If you’re buying Trans Mountain, where’s your backing for Energy East: Raitt

OTTAWA — The federal Conservatives say if the Liberals are willing to… Continue reading

Red Deer cell phone store robbed

Police searching for three male suspects

Stettler Mounties warn of “roaming paving” scam

A paving scam has returned to the Stettler area and police warn… Continue reading

WestJet expecting delays after computer system outage, advise arriving early

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it’s experiencing a computer system outage… Continue reading

Bank of Canada keeps key interest rate target on hold at 1.25 per cent

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target… Continue reading

Commuter chaos avoided despite strike by CP Rail train conductors

MONTREAL — Canada’s three largest cities avoided commuter chaos this morning after… Continue reading

Walmart offers employees new perk: cheap access to college

NEW YORK — Walmart is offering its employees a new perk: affordable… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month