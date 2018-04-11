Karl Subban inspires RDC athletes

Inspirational hockey dad Karl Subban reminded Red Deer College athletes to believe in their potential as they chase their dreams.

The father of three professional hockey players, including NHL All-Star P.K. Subban, said P.K. has and will face doubts and doubters and that’s why it’s important to have a strong belief system.

“I say believe in your potential because it will never let you down. No one should doubt it and no one should ever underestimate it,” said Subban after speaking before a crowd of 400 at the 15th annual Kings & Queens Scholarship Breakfast at Harvest Centre at Westerner Park on Wednesday morning.

