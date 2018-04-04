Karl Subban to speak at Kings Queens Scholarship Breakfast

Karl Subban — the father of three professional hockey players including NHL All-Star P.K. Subban — is the keynote speaker at the 15th annual Kings & Queens Scholarship Breakfast at Harvest Centre at Westerner Park on April 11.

Subban moved to Canada in the 1970s from Jamaica and the former school principal will share his knowledge on leadership, teamwork, perseverance and achieving success.

With a message that resonates with everyone from student athletes to business and community leaders, Subban combines personal stories with lessons about goal-setting, perseverance and accomplishment that he learned as a coach and principal.

Money raise by the breakfast, in partnership with RDC’s sponsors and community contributors, goes to the Athletic Leadership Fund to support student scholarships such as the Scott Builders Student-Athlete Leadership Scholarships presented at the Scholarship Breakfast.

Tickets are $100 each and are available at https://alumnifriends.rdc.ab.ca/athletics-scholarship-breakfast-2018.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. with a networking breakfast from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Subban will speak from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.



