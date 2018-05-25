Kitten found in engine is “so far, so good”

A tiny kitten called Tank Roberts — named for where he was found and the man who found him — is holding on, says Central Alberta Human Society.

On Thursday morning Jeff Roberts found the kitten on top of his truck’s fuel tank. He had just driven the truck for 15 minutes to get to his shop Wrenchmasters AutoPro.

He put the vehicle in hoists to rescue the kitten and took it to Central Alberta Human Society .

Tara Hellewell, society executive director, said it’s “so far, so good” for Tank Roberts who is latching on to a surrogate mom. His weight will be monitored and he may require supplement feedings.

She said hiding in vehicle engines and in wheel wells is actually quite common for cats and kittens.

“It tends to be a warm place for them to go and a place for them to hide away. We see a lot of injured cats coming in and do amputations fairly regularly on cats that have had limbs caught in moving parts,” said Hellewell on Friday.

She recommended drivers always check their vehicles if stray cats may be in the area by knocking on the engine to startle cats so they can escape, and checking wheel wells.

Right now the society has about 10 litters of kittens.

“We just started getting some rescues coming in. We took in 36 in the last few days, litters with moms, and we’re seeing a few abandoned kittens, or kittens without moms for whatever reasons.

“A lot of them are really sickly so they are in our isolation section of the shelter receiving medical care. They’ve got a bit of a road to recovery and some of them probably won’t make it unfortunately. It is really hard of them.”

She said it’s just the beginning of kitten season and the society would welcome cash donations to buy the kittens special food, medication and for veterinary care.

“It can be struggle this time of year. It’s a great way to support us.”

Hellewell said once the kittens are big enough to be spayed or neutered, they will be looking for forever homes.

The society also runs a low-income spay/neuter program to assist pet owners.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

