Red Deer’s Coun. Lawrence Lee was re-elected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities board of directors. (Photo contributed)

Lee re-elected to FCM board

Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual general meeting held in Halifax

Coun. Lawrence Lee was re-elected to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities board of directors on Saturday.

The board develops policy and advocates in the interests of municipalities to the federal government.

“I am honoured to be re-elected into this position, a position that enables me to represent Red Deer, and the interests of communities across our province,” said Lee in a press release.

“Developing policy on issues such as legalization of cannabis, the opioid crisis, affordable housing, infrastructure, transportation and policing is critical as we continue to ensure our voice is heard as part of the federal conversation.”

The election took place in Halifax at the FCM annual general meeting.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities has been the national voice of municipal government since 1901. Members include Canada’s largest cities, small urban and rural communities, and 20 provincial and territorial associations.


