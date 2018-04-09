Man breaks through wall to steal electronics

A man has been charged with several criminal offences following a break-in at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on March 27. (File photo by Advocate staff)

A man who allegedly stole almost $17,000 worth of electronics from a mobile phone store by breaking through the drywall from an adjacent business has been charged by police.

On March 27 at 5:40 a.m., Red Deer RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at Mobi Jack Phone Repair on Timberlands Drive. Stolen items included cell phones and phone parts, phone cases, power bars and other phone-related products, as well several laptops owned by the business.

On April 4, police on patrol identified a suspicious vehicle and saw a male exiting the car after seeing police. Officers conducted a traffic stop and located the male as he walked away from it.

RCMP conducted a high-risk arrest without incident after seeing what appeared to be a handgun in the suspect’s possession.

A 41-year-old man is charged with break and enter and theft over $5,000, mischief under $5,000, failing to comply with probation, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions in connection with the break-in.

He is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of break-in tools, drug possession, and five counts of failing to comply with conditions.

The man was remanded into custody and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on April 18.



