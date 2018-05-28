Man charged after gun disturbance

Rocky Mountain House RCMP seized guns and ammunition from a residence on May 26. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Several firearms and ammunition were seized from a Rocky Mountain House residence following a disturbance involving a possible handgun on Saturday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said at about 9:30 p.m. a disturbance complaint was received and officers attended and arrested a man for failing to comply with conditions.

A 31-year-old man, of Rocky Mountain House, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He was released on a recognizance with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Rocky Mountain House provincial court on June 6.



