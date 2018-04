A man allegedly attempting to cash a forged cheque at a Stettler bank will be in court on May 10.

Stettler RCMP said on March 22 they received a call from a local bank about a 52-year-old man with a suspicious cheque.

The man faces charges of forgery, use of a forged document, and possession of stolen property.

He is scheduled to appear in Stettler provincial court.



