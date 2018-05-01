Man charged with offences in Red Deer and area

Rural Crime Reduction Project at work

A man charged in connection with several alleged crimes in Red Deer and other area communities has been arrested with the help of the Rural Crime Reduction Project.

RCMP said on Jan. 31 Blackfalds RCMP investigated a break and enter and assault at Gasoline Alley Hotel and an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect.

On Feb. 24 Bashaw RCMP launched an investigation into four personal robberies. Two suspects were identified who were also sought for Sylvan Lake incident on Feb. 22 where suspects fled from police. One of them was the suspect in the Gasoline Alley crime.

In mid-April Bashaw RCMP contacted the newly formed Rural Crime Reduction Project team for help.

On April 16 the 26-year-old suspect, who was only sought in connection to the robberies, was arrested without incident, remains in custody, and will appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 10.

On April 25 Red Deer RCMP responded to a carjacking and possible kidnapping after a female van owner was assaulted and her van stolen. All parties involved were known to each other and the investigation continues. Later that day Rural Crime Reduction Project members went to Mirror and arrested the remaining male suspect without incident.

He faces over 40 charges in relation to incidents in Bashaw, Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds. He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court today.

“My detachment recognized the need to apprehend these individuals responsible for a significant amount of both property and violent crimes,” said Sgt. Bruce Holliday, Bashaw RCMP detachment commander.

“This is a great example of the benefits of this type of crime reduction project and the support provided to rural detachments in the province. This arrest meets the goal of the crime reduction strategies we are implementing.”


